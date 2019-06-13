BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,790,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after buying an additional 706,490 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 11.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its stake in BP by 125.7% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $5,451,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in BP by 24.2% during the first quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 21,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $41.06 on Thursday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

WARNING: “BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/bp-plc-nysebp-shares-sold-by-alera-investment-advisors-llc.html.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.