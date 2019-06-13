Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Edward Chaplin purchased 2,700 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,296,000 after buying an additional 128,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

