Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,910 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
