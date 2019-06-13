Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Proofpoint reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,071.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $3,636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,631,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,635 shares of company stock worth $20,211,080 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.75. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $131.43.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

