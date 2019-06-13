Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $71.28. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $283,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,440.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

