Brokerages Expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $70.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.73 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 41 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $248,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,750.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $61,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $665,769 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,765. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

