Brokerages Set argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $148.90

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,220,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after buying an additional 212,904 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. 173,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,551. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.22.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

