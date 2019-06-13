Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Target Price at $14.58

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

A number of analysts have commented on ACB shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan John Cleiren sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$619,574.40.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of -40.00. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$5.29 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.0600581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

