Brokerages Set Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $44.33

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $632,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,855.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,123,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,375,000 after purchasing an additional 402,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,330,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,918,000 after purchasing an additional 589,776 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,791,000 after purchasing an additional 360,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,329,000 after purchasing an additional 582,242 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.