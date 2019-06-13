BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,082,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 776,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total transaction of $8,382,173.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,185,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,020,402. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/bsw-wealth-partners-reduces-position-in-travelers-companies-inc-nysetrv.html.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.