Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Position Reduced by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,471,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,814,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,532 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,313,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 960,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 777,951 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 2.84%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 11,133 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $167,885.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,728.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 87,987 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $1,435,067.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,063.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,146 shares of company stock worth $8,134,697. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

