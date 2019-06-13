Burney Co. Raises Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.20 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.84%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,996.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 15,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $432,032.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,286. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

