Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & SBT Bancorp (NYSE:SBTB) Critical Review

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and SBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $258.59 million 2.74 $41.19 million $1.18 15.82 SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.28 $4.11 million N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Byline Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp and SBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and SBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 16.67% 8.97% 1.15% SBT Bancorp 18.83% 11.92% 0.76%

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats SBT Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

