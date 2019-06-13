Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Cabot Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of CCMP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 141,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,091. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

