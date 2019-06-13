CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

CAMP stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.03.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.58 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 12.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CalAmp by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

