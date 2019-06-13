California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Instructure were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Instructure by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Instructure by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Instructure by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Tucker Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $104,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,811.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,735 shares of company stock worth $2,458,587 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Instructure from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of INST stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Instructure Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

