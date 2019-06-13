California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

NYSE:MSA opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.53. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.32.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $507,952.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,813.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.80, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,497 shares of company stock worth $2,867,180. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

