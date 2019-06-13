Callodine Capital Management LP Invests $775,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Southern stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $11,975,035.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,533.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,324 shares of company stock worth $37,841,279 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Callodine Capital Management LP Invests $775,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/callodine-capital-management-lp-invests-775000-in-southern-co-nyseso.html.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.