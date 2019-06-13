Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $574,000 Position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHII. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 3,047.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 960.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

GHII opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.33.

