Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,562,000.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CDLX opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

WARNING: “Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,562,000.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/cardlytics-inc-nasdaqcdlx-major-shareholder-sells-2562000-00-in-stock.html.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.