Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carnival by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $2,623,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Carnival’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

