Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/casa-minerals-cvecasa-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-09.html.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.