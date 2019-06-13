CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 842,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the previous session’s volume of 191,684 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.18.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 220,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

