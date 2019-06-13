CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. CBS posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBS by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,077 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $141,311,000 after acquiring an additional 889,968 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of CBS by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 779,563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CBS by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $85,781,000 after acquiring an additional 472,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CBS by 35.1% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 462,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.33. 1,768,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,489. CBS has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

