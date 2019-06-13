Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stake Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401,811 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celgene by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 342,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Celgene in the first quarter valued at $6,396,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 212.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $96.25. 67,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,505. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

