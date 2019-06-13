Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,935 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $81,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Yext by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 38,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Yext by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 234,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $190,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,096,999 shares of company stock worth $22,892,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

