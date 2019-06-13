Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYOU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

CYOU stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $564.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 3,678.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co grew its position in Changyou.Com by 10.2% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 78,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 16.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 554,611 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

