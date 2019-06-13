Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Chanticleer in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,305. Chanticleer has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chanticleer will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.