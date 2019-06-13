China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 303,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 115,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

