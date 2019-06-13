Civic (CVC) Achieves Market Cap of $30.81 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Civic has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, COSS, Upbit and Radar Relay. Civic has a total market cap of $30.81 million and $5.06 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00418710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.02514745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00158422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,977 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex, Gate.io, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, COSS, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

