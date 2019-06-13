Clarius Group LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.87.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $420,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,017.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $61,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $198.88 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $204.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

