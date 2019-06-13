CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman Sells 2,500 Shares

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.21, for a total transaction of $503,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,511.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.24. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $204.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup set a $205.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.87.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

