Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,940.00

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,940 ($38.42) and last traded at GBX 2,940 ($38.42), with a volume of 54328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,921 ($38.17).

A number of brokerages have commented on CCH. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,020 ($39.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of €2.57 ($2.99) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Coca Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Coca Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,862 ($37.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,749.22 ($4,899.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 930 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,420 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,473,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

About Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

