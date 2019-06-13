Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,589,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,723 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $219.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

