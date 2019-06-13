Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:QABA opened at $46.93 on Thursday. 1ST TR NASDAQ A/UT COM has a fifty-two week low of $845.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,062.00.

