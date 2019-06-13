Constant (CONST) Price Hits $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Constant (CURRENCY:CONST) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Constant has a market cap of $76,481.00 and $86.00 worth of Constant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constant has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constant token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00018278 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Bancor Network, Crex24 and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00425171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.02533478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00161185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Constant’s total supply is 56,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,706 tokens. Constant’s official message board is medium.com/@constantmoney. The official website for Constant is constant.money. Constant’s official Twitter account is @constmoney.

Constant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, P2PB2B, Bancor Network and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

