Contrasting Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) & PCS Edventures! (NASDAQ:PCSV)

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Career Education and PCS Edventures!’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education $581.30 million 2.36 $55.18 million $1.05 18.68 PCS Edventures! $3.29 million 1.33 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

Career Education has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Career Education and PCS Edventures!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Career Education currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Career Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Career Education is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Profitability

This table compares Career Education and PCS Edventures!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education 10.57% 21.14% 15.29% PCS Edventures! 23.53% -75.17% 93.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Career Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Career Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Career Education has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Career Education beats PCS Edventures! on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

