ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO Sells $33,521.28 in Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $33,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Scott Kreutzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,157 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $61,031.75.

On Wednesday, May 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $37,132.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,159 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $65,668.94.

On Monday, April 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $38,159.10.

On Monday, April 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 2,069 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $118,843.36.

NASDAQ CTRA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,067. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($3.19). The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.05 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

