Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

