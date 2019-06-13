CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

CPLG traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. 495,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,652. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 655.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 852,240 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 165,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

