Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Corning by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,221. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

