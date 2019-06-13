Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Purchases £29,100 in Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider W Simon Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,024.30).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 292.20 ($3.82) on Thursday. Countryside Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) price objective (down previously from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 389.33 ($5.09).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

