Cove Street Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Seacor were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 234.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seacor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 301.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seacor by 128.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Seacor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacor news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $254,719.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,571.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

