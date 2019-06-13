Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €57.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.83 ($64.92).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €41.54 ($48.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a fifty-two week high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.