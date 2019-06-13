Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 399.17 ($5.22).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450.60 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £19,936 ($26,049.92). Also, insider Kevin Maguire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99), for a total value of £38,200 ($49,915.07).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

