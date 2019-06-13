Critical Analysis: MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) & Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT)

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MBT Financial and Farmers Capital Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.66 $17.70 million N/A N/A Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Profitability

This table compares MBT Financial and Farmers Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial 16.82% 7.66% 0.72% Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MBT Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MBT Financial and Farmers Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Farmers Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

MBT Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Given MBT Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MBT Financial is more favorable than Farmers Capital Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of MBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MBT Financial beats Farmers Capital Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

