CROAT Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market capitalization of $139,043.00 and $101.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 65,649,230 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

