Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 90.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,840,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 544.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 328,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 242,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -213.75 and a beta of 3.81. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

