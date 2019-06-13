CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 146,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 128,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CUI Global in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of CUI Global from $6.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CUI Global Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CUI Global by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CUI Global by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,028,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CUI Global by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 733,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUI Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

