Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,891. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,375,168.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

